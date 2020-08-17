|
England v Pakistan: Isa Guha and Phil Tufnell inspect the Ageas Bowl outfield
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Test Match Special's Isa Guha and Phil Tufnell take a look at the outfield at the Ageas Bowl and assess the prospects of play on the fifth day of England's second Test against Pakistan.
