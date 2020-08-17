A level and GCSE students could see results U-turn as Boris Johnson breaks off holiday to intervene

Students to launch legal action over A-level downgrades



Students who feel they have been let down by the A-level marking system are launching legal action against England's exam regulator Ofqual. Barrister Jo Maugham has given the government until Wednesday to come up with a suitable appeals system or his Good Law Project will issue legal proceedings at the High Court on behalf of six students effected by exam downgrades.

