A level and GCSE students could see results U-turn as Boris Johnson breaks off holiday to intervene

Independent Monday, 17 August 2020
The controversial algorithm that has led to misery for thousands of A-level pupils could be ditched, No 10 has hinted. Boris Johnson has broken off from his holiday in a bid to try to stem the growing crisis over this year's exam results. He held a meeting with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and Ofqual, the exams regulator, this morning, phoning in from the start of his week-long break in Scotland.
Labour calls for PM to sort out A-level 'chaos'

Labour calls for PM to sort out A-level 'chaos'

 Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end his holiday early and sort out the "chaos" caused by exam regulator Ofqual's system of A-level grading.

