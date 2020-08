Scottish Government will not waive legal privilege for Salmond inquiry Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The Scottish Government has said it will not waive legal professional privilege to provide documents to the Scottish Parliament’s inquiry into the handling of harassment complaints against Alex Salmond. 👓 View full article

