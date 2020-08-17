Global  
 

Exams U-turn: A-level and GCSE results in England to be based on teacher assessments

Hereford Times Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers’ assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher, regulator Ofqual has announced.
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Teachers and students protest in London against downgraded A-Level results

Teachers and students protest in London against downgraded A-Level results 03:25

 Teachers and students protested outside Downing Street, London against the controversial A-Level results given to students. An algorithm was formed to calculate students' grades as schools closed across the UK due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In England, 36 per cent of grades were lower than the...

