Buddhababy RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Gavin Williamson says he is "sorry for the distress this has caused young people." In a major U-turn A-level and GC… 2 seconds ago

Rebecca Bradshaw 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 😋😎💜 RT @SkyNews: "It's been very hard to accept" Student, Wiktoria Sniadowska says she is "so, so glad" the government has made a U-turn on A-… 3 seconds ago

Stephanie Steevenson 🔶 RT @LibDems: BREAKING - Government U-turn on exam grades. While this is embarrassing for the Government, it has been excruciating for stu… 7 seconds ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) BREAKING NEWS: Exams U-turn: A-level and GCSE results in England to be based on teacher assessments https://t.co/Hj61xEXLzY 13 seconds ago

Councillor Ian Ridley 🔶 Too late for some constituents in Oadby who had results downgraded last week & lost university places. The Conserva… https://t.co/p24WRXBmuR 14 seconds ago

Carls RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: In a major U-turn A-Level and GCSE results in England, Wales and NI will now be based on teachers' assessments, unle… 17 seconds ago