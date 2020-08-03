Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A-level and GCSE results will be based on teachers' estimates

Grimsby Telegraph Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
A-level and GCSE results will be based on teachers' estimatesExam regulator Ofqual announced the U-turn this afternoon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Russia hopes to register a vaccine against COVID-19 within 10 days [Video]

Russia hopes to register a vaccine against COVID-19 within 10 days

The Russian Direct Investment Funds hopes to find one of the vaccines against COVID-19, to be developed in Russia, and to be registered within 10 days, according to the head of the fund, Kirill..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:00Published

Tweets about this

Billy_Barlow48

Billy Barlow RT @10DowningStreet: A Level, AS Level and GCSE results will now be based on teacher-assessed grades. Students will receive the higher of… 3 seconds ago

TheSpanishView

TheSpanishView RT @standardnews: BREAKING: Massive U-turn as students will now get teachers' predicted grades https://t.co/V8pHNkigm9 31 seconds ago

viewvalley

terry morgan RT @KateGreenSU: Well done to all students, parents and teachers who have campaigned for this u-turn. I am so pleased GCSE & A level result… 31 seconds ago

elliecapell_

ells RT @pictures0fgirls: what is happening with students who lost out on uni places though? courses are full now so the gov have still ruined p… 42 seconds ago

LottNctc

Mr Lott RT @tes: U-turn confirmed. @Ofqual has decided to 'award grades on the basis of what teachers submitted. The switch to centre assessment gr… 52 seconds ago

aspitweets

Thomas Sutcliffe RT @Tonygoode: Why is this government so tone deaf to public opinion?? The Independent: Boris Johnson news – live: Government U-turns on A-… 2 minutes ago

PontHigh

Ponteland High RT @helbo1: @hexhamtv @PontHigh @qehs @pchsnews Finally. I hope it’s not too late for some A level students. Hopefully this will lessen the… 2 minutes ago

CraftyGuild

Craft People's Guild RT @AngelaRayner: I say to the PM @BorisJohnson stop hiding&take personal responsibility for this A level results crisis by addressing the… 2 minutes ago