Italy forces nightclubs to close amid a surge in new coronavirus cases

Daily Record Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Italy forces nightclubs to close amid a surge in new coronavirus casesScots revellers heading to Italy must also wear face masks close to bars, pubs and where gatherings are likely to happen at certain times of the day.
