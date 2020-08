You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Belarus workers join protests against president



Workers from state-run industrial plants in Belarus joined tens of thousands of people on Friday, for a sixth day of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. That's despite a violent crackdown.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 4 days ago Thousands in Belarus form 'lines of solidarity' in protest



Crowds of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets and thousands of workers rallied outside industrial plants on Thursday (August 13) to denounce a police crackdown on demonstrations over a disputed.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:46 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this