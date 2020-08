GCSEs and A-level exams: Teacher estimates to be used for Welsh grades Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

BBC Local News: South East Wales -- Last week's A-level results were criticised after 42% of grades were lower than teacher assessments. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Q&A: How to appeal your A-Level results in Northern Ireland The number of students awarded the top grades in their exams has risen this year, but many have been left disappointed after more than a third of A-level grades...

Belfast Telegraph 4 days ago





Tweets about this