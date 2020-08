You Might Like

A mentally ill and violent teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from the Tate Modern viewing gantry when he was allowed out unsupervised has been told he “may never be released” after being jailed.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on June 26, 2020

