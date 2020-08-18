|
Marks and Spencer to cut about 7,000 jobs in overhaul
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
AN ESTIMATED 7,000 jobs are being axed at retail giant Marks and Spencer as part of a further shake-up of its stores and management in the face of the coronavirus crisis.
