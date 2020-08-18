Global  
 

Marks and Spencer to cut about 7,000 jobs in overhaul

The Argus Tuesday, 18 August 2020
AN ESTIMATED 7,000 jobs are being axed at retail giant Marks and Spencer as part of a further shake-up of its stores and management in the face of the coronavirus crisis.
