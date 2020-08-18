Global  
 

Keanu Reeves had absolutely no idea The Matrix was a ‘profound’ allegory for the trans experience

PinkNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Keanu Reeves has reacted to Lilly Wachowski’s revelation that The Matrix was a trans allegory, admitting that he wasn’t aware of the deeper meaning while he was filming. Lilly Wachowski, who created the seminal film trilogy with her sister Lana, confirmed earlier this month that it was written as a metaphor for...
