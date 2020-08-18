Matt Hancock confirms Public Health England to be scrapped and Dido Harding to lead new body

Hancock announces replacement for PHE



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced the formation of a new organisation, the National Institute for Health Protection, which will replace Public Health England. Mr Hancock said the new organisation will have a "single and relentless mission" of "protecting people from external threats to this country's health". Report by Blairm.

