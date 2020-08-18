Global  
 

Matt Hancock confirms Public Health England to be scrapped and Dido Harding to lead new body

Independent Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Matt Hancock has confirmed the government will axe Public Health England and create a new national institute for health protection – despite the move being branded "irresponsible" during a pandemic.
 Matt Hancock has announced a new organisation called the National Institute for Health Protection to replace PHE.

Coronavirus: Public Health England 'to be replaced'

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock is to announce a new body this week, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
Coronavirus: Matt Hancock to scrap Public Health England and set up new organisation for pandemic, reports say

 New institute will reportedly be 'effective' next month ahead of potential second wave
Coronavirus: Dido Harding set to head agency replacing Public Health England

 Tory peer already tasked with running England's controversial test and trace scheme
