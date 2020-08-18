|
|
|
Scottish craft brewery toast sponsorship of Loch Ness FC with limited ed lager
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Loch Ness FC went viral after releasing three new shirts that featured the Loch Ness Monster in their design.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Scarlett Moffatt convinced dinosaurs still exist
Scarlett Moffatt convinced dinosaurs still exist The TV star believes the pre-historic beasts still exist and the Loch Ness Monster is one of them, as she thinks it looks like a diplodocus dinosaur...
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:06Published
|
Photo reignites debate over existence of Loch Ness Monster
Steve Challice and his brother visited theUrquhart Castle — the ruins of which sit nextto the Loch Ness — in September 2019.While he was there, he noticed a ripple inthe water near the opposite..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:20Published
|
Is This The Best Evidence Yet That The Loch Ness Monster Exists?
Is this the best evidence yet that the loch Ness monster exists? Steve Challice, from Southampton, says he was at Loch Ness in Scotland last year. He saw a “disturbance” in the water & managed to..
Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:54Published
Tweets about this
|