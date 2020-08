You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brexit briefing: 161 days until the end of the transition period



The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on July 23, 2020 Brexit briefing: 163 days until the end of the transition period



The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on July 21, 2020 Post-Brexit trade: Row over state aid as face-to-face talks resume in Brussels



Talks on a future EU-UK trade deal have resumed in Brussels, with negotiators meeting face-to-face for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:40 Published on June 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources EU warns Brexit deal unlikely as talks deliver no progress The EU and Britain on Friday traded blame for the lack of progress after the latest round of post-Brexit trade talks, with Brussels warning that a deal looked…

Japan Today 5 hours ago





Tweets about this