Rio Ferdinand given six-month driving ban for speeding

BBC News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The former England footballer admits driving at 85mph in Hove, East Sussex, in July last year.
Rio Ferdinand gets six month driving ban

Rio Ferdinand gets six month driving ban

 Retired footballer Rio Ferdinand has been banned from driving for six months after a speeding conviction.

 Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho is the world's "best" young player and Manchester United need to sign top stars, says Rio Ferdinand.
