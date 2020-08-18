Rio Ferdinand given six-month driving ban for speeding

Sport stars open up on mental health struggles



Courtesy: Royal Foundation Former England captain Rio Ferdinand and Englandrugby captain Owen Farrell are among sport stars and their famous fans todiscuss their experiences of mental health, as part of the Duke of Cambridge’sHeads Up campaign. The Charity hopes to help football fans, and men inparticular, feel comfortable and confident in reaching out for support if theyneed it, and in showing support for their mates This is one of series of filmsbeing released in the lead up to the Heads Up FA Cup Final on Saturday 1stAugust.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published on January 1, 1970