Rio Ferdinand given six-month driving ban for speeding

Courtesy: Royal Foundation Former England captain Rio Ferdinand and Englandrugby captain Owen Farrell are among sport stars and their famous fans todiscuss their experiences of mental health, as part of the Duke of Cambridge’sHeads Up campaign. The Charity hopes to help football fans, and men inparticular, feel comfortable and confident in reaching out for support if theyneed it, and in showing support for their mates This is one of series of filmsbeing released in the lead up to the Heads Up FA Cup Final on Saturday 1stAugust.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:49Published
Jofra Archer has escaped an additional ban after breaching England team protocols with an unauthorised trip home, landing an undisclosed fine and a written warning instead.Archer breached the England and Wales Cricket Board’s strict guidelines by taking a brief detour to his flat in Hove between first and second Tests against the West Indies, during which he met with an individual from outside the ‘bio-secure’ bubble.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Former footballer Rio Ferdinand has been banned from driving after being caught speeding on the A27 Brighton bypass. Ferdinand, 41, admitted driving his Mercedes... Brighton and Hove News Also reported by •Daily Record •Daily Star •The Argus •The Sport Review