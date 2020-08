SNP MP claims Scottish Government 'put out' Alex Salmond to halt comeback Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill told a BBC documentary that some in the Scottish Government were 'worried' by a possible political comeback by Alex Salmond. Former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill told a BBC documentary that some in the Scottish Government were 'worried' by a possible political comeback by Alex Salmond. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Scottish government announce exam results U-turn



Scottish Education Secretary John Swinney has announced his government has scrapped the downgrading of thousands of exam results. There had been widespread anger after more than 120 thousand results.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this