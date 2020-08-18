Judge finally blocks Donald Trump from rolling back transgender healthcare protections at the 11th hour
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Donald Trump administration’s plans to roll back existing healthcare protections for trans patients. Federal judge Frederic Block issued a preliminary injunction against Trump’s plans on Monday (18 August), just one day before the new regulations were due to come into...
Donald Trump made a claim on Monday that angered many people around the world. Trump stated that the coronavirus pandemic is God’s way of testing him, reports HuffPost. This is all while boasting about the “economic miracle” he claims to have achieved. The miracle refers to before COVID-19,...
Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and..
