Judge finally blocks Donald Trump from rolling back transgender healthcare protections at the 11th hour

PinkNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Donald Trump administration’s plans to roll back existing healthcare protections for trans patients. Federal judge Frederic Block issued a preliminary injunction against Trump’s plans on Monday (18 August), just one day before the new regulations were due to come into...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Claimed COVID-19 Is God Testing Him After Building The ‘Greatest Economy In History’

Trump Claimed COVID-19 Is God Testing Him After Building The ‘Greatest Economy In History’ 00:42

 Donald Trump made a claim on Monday that angered many people around the world. Trump stated that the coronavirus pandemic is God’s way of testing him, reports HuffPost. This is all while boasting about the “economic miracle” he claims to have achieved. The miracle refers to before COVID-19,...

Trump Rollback of LGBT Healthcare Protections Blocked at 11th Hour

 A federal judge blocked the Trump administration on Monday from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people.
