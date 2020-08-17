Global
NASA finds huge 'dent' in Earth's magnetic field
NASA finds huge 'dent' in Earth's magnetic field
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 (
17 minutes ago
)
It could allow dangerous particle radiation from the Sun to reach Earth
NASA scientists say a magnetic anomaly above our planet is going to split in half
NASA researchers have been tracking a strange new development in an already strange phenomenon: the dent in Earth's magnetic field appears to be splitting in...
CTV News
11 hours ago
NASA Tracking ‘Dent’ In Earth’s Magnetic Field
A small but evolving dent in Earth's magnetic field can cause big headaches for satellites. Earth's magnetic field acts like a protective shield around the...
Eurasia Review
16 hours ago
NASA Scientists Monitor Changes in 'Dent' in Earth’s Magnetic Field
South Atlantic Anomaly allows radiation to penetrate to Earth, can affect satellites
VOA News
18 hours ago
