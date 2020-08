You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid update: 100 virus-free days of New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test



From the testing of Union Home minister Amit Shah, to New Zealand completing 100 days without domestic transmission of the virus - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah is likely.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:21 Published 1 week ago Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools



From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:32 Published 2 weeks ago Delhi: 80% hospital beds unoccupied; CM inaugurates new facility | Covid



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal virtually inaugurated a new hospital in the national capital. The new facility in Burari marks the addition of 450 beds to Delh's Covid bed count. The capital has.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:09 Published on July 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources Latest coronavirus death toll as four more die in English hospitals Big rise in Covid-19 infections in Birmingham, but no new deaths recorded in the Midlands according to latest figures

Tamworth Herald 5 days ago





Tweets about this