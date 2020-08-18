Global  
 

New rise in Sandwell's Covid cases

Express and Star Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The rate of coronavirus infection in Sandwell has increased again, with almost half of the borough's new cases coming in Smethwick.
News video: COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark

COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark 01:23

 India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover, the deaths related to COVID-19 are set to cross the 50,000 mark with the current toll standing at...

