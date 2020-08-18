New rise in Sandwell's Covid cases

Video Credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark 01:23 India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover, the deaths related to COVID-19 are set to cross the 50,000 mark with the current toll standing at...