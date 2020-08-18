|
Gay cancer patient brutally attacked by homophobic thugs who didn’t like her t-shirt or her haircut
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Gay cancer patient was Heulwen Rowcliffe subjected to a brutal attack by two homophobic thugs who kicked and punched her to the ground because they objected to her t-shirt. Rowcliffe, 45, was diagnosed with breast cancer a month ago and has since undergone surgery and radiotherapy. She was sent home to recover in Lampeter,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this