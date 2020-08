Bristolians react to ITV drama about Christopher Jefferies Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Christopher Jefferies was vilified by the national press. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bristol Biz Bristolians react to ITV drama about Christopher Jefferies https://t.co/SHoceZVv0i https://t.co/v02wsJ7GPw 7 minutes ago