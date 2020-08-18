|
73 Pizza Express restaurants to close - with 1,100 jobs affected
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has led to some “incredibly tough decisions to safeguard Pizza Express for the long term”.
