Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

73 Pizza Express restaurants to close - with 1,100 jobs affected

Staffordshire Newsletter Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
73 Pizza Express restaurants to close - with 1,100 jobs affectedThe impact of the coronavirus pandemic has led to some “incredibly tough decisions to safeguard Pizza Express for the long term”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Financial Focus for August 17 [Video]

Financial Focus for August 17

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. U.S. Postal Service is set to increase rates for sending mail and packages. Some smaller pizza..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:13Published
Pizza Express: 1,100 jobs at risk as around 67 restaurants set to close [Video]

Pizza Express: 1,100 jobs at risk as around 67 restaurants set to close

Pizza Express has said it could close around 67 of its UK restaurants, with upto 1,100 jobs at risk, as part of a major restructuring plan to shore up itsfinances. The dining chain said it plans to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Domino's NZ Cancels 'Karen' Competition Amid Backlash [Video]

Domino's NZ Cancels 'Karen' Competition Amid Backlash

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — Domino's Pizza has dropped a 'Free Pizza For Karen' deal after, you guessed it, received backlash online. The NZ arm of the pizza franchise said that it wanted to celebrate..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Pizza Express to shut 73 restaurants

 Pizza Express is to shut 73 of its restaurants across the UK with the potential loss of 1,100 jobs in a bid to stay afloat in the wake of the coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph

Pizza Express to permanently close 73 restaurants and cut 1,100 jobs

Pizza Express to permanently close 73 restaurants and cut 1,100 jobs According to bosses, the coronavirus pandemic led to some “incredibly tough decisions to safeguard Pizza Express for the long term”
Hull Daily Mail

Hereford Pizza Express listed as one of 73 proposed to close

 Pizza Express is proposing to shut 73 of its restaurants across the UK with the potential loss of 1,100 jobs in a bid to stay afloat in the wake of the...
Hereford Times


Tweets about this

2019_yoshiko

Yoshiko RT @SkyNews: Pizza Express has revealed plans to close almost a fifth of its UK restaurants under a financial restructuring that places 1,1… 42 seconds ago

SkyNews

SkyNews Pizza Express has revealed plans to close almost a fifth of its UK restaurants under a financial restructuring that… https://t.co/j2sTE8h6N7 2 minutes ago

smithy1155_Bot

Andys The news at 01:17:59 News Source: https://t.co/VAqVhSxnr1 Title: Pizza Express to close 73 restaurants putting 1,1… https://t.co/JiTx0ibap4 8 minutes ago

JordanTBY

CHAMP19NS ❤️ RT @standardnews: BREAKING: Pizza Express to close 73 restaurants and cull 1,100 jobs https://t.co/MfwqfblFwF 14 minutes ago

gplondon

Geoff(Disenfrachised Socialist) Pizza Express to close 73 restaurants putting 1,100 jobs at risk https://t.co/mJmktZV10B 15 minutes ago

Albert20mufc

🔱 Albert Clutterbuck 🔱 RT @Jayduck16803727: Perhaps sales might have been a lot better if they hadn't have advertised the fact they served Halal meat.🤔 https://… 19 minutes ago

wiggles03

marie odonnell RT @ScottishSun: Pizza Express to close 73 restaurants and axe 1,100 staff in bid to save troubled chain https://t.co/gmdMCxjhrd https://t… 20 minutes ago

ScottishSun

The Scottish Sun Pizza Express to close 73 restaurants and axe 1,100 staff in bid to save troubled chain https://t.co/gmdMCxjhrd https://t.co/joYDGXAUP0 25 minutes ago