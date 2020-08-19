Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee, as party officials and activists gave the former vice president their overwhelming support to take on Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Narrows The Gap

Trump Narrows The Gap 00:32

 CNN reports that Donald Trump has narrowed his lead over VP Joe Biden. According to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS Trump has narrowed the gap between him and Biden. 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence. Across 15 battleground states, the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Special prayers performed in Rameswaram temple for Kamala Harris [Video]

Watch: Special prayers performed in Rameswaram temple for Kamala Harris

Special prayers were performed in TN’s Rameswaram for Kamala Harris' win in US Elections 2020. Harris is the democratic vice-president nominee in upcoming elections. Harris was born to an Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:47Published
'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer [Video]

'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, said the election of Joe Biden as president in November will help end what he described as the "long national..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published
Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS [Video]

Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS

Sally Yates, who was fired by President Donald Trump after just days on the job as his acting Attorney General, lambasted Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday for targeting public..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Sends Condolences To Donald Trump After Passing Of His Brother

 Joe Biden has sent his condolences to President Donald Trump after hearing about the passing of his younger brother, Robert. In a post on his official Twitter...
Just Jared

Joe Biden Slams Trump on Cutting Post Office Over Mail-In Voting: ‘He Doesn’t Want an Election’

 Former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to President Donald Trump's admission that he's denying funding to the U.S. Postal Service in order to cripple universal...
Mediaite

Joe Scarborough Condemns Trump for Saying Biden Would ‘Hurt God’: ‘Unspeakably Vile’

 *Joe Scarborough* accused *Donald Trump* of anti-Catholicism on Tuesday as he ripped the president for impugning *Joe Biden's* religious faith.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

TheQuint

The Quint Democrats nominated #JoeBiden as their 2020 presidential candidate, designating formally the former vice president… https://t.co/cedh22lCjB 16 minutes ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News #BREAKING: Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump 31 minutes ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump https://t.co/jPoMAXIzuF 36 minutes ago

Who_IsM

M 🌎🖖 RT @globalbreaking_: Global Breaking: Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump: The roll call of convention delegates formalised what ha… 36 minutes ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump https://t.co/9KNRQ6fAPT 37 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS Global Breaking: Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump: The roll call of convention delegates formalised what… https://t.co/sYrzrdhnRd 38 minutes ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night, as party officials from ac… https://t.co/8t9ZUm4Shb 44 minutes ago

Lstn4u74

Not So Fast So as Joe Biden is nominated tonight take a look behind him at all the books on the shelves. Indicating he can read… https://t.co/daJE6smZEs 59 minutes ago