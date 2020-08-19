Boris Johnson may have survived Covid, but his star will wane further if he can't recover his old swagger

Jasper Barry RT @BremainInSpain: "Education secretary could yet have a better chance than most of surviving “due to his loyalty to Boris Johnson and his… 1 day ago Bruce RT @BruceyAlmighty: Have you seen this man? - he is Typhoid Mary. Mary being his wife, who Alex BORIS piffler Johnson "knew". Who has a so… 1 day ago BremainInSpain #FBPE "Education secretary could yet have a better chance than most of surviving “due to his loyalty to Boris Johnson and… https://t.co/CF1Zd59sAf 2 days ago Bruce Have you seen this man? - he is Typhoid Mary. Mary being his wife, who Alex BORIS piffler Johnson "knew". Who has… https://t.co/3QsG80wHXL 2 days ago Ruth Jagger @JohnGlenUK "The Conservatives have been in power since 2010. Under their leadership, the health service has suffer… https://t.co/qLlAZAQRo6 1 week ago Hannah "When Priti Patel and Boris Johnson offered their words of condolence after thirty-nine people were found dead in t… https://t.co/lExYGeTAWO 1 week ago Devonshire and Meads When Priti Patel and Boris Johnson offered their words of condolence after thirty-nine people were found dead in th… https://t.co/Smic7bTv9M 1 week ago