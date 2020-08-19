Boris Johnson may have survived Covid, but his star will wane further if he can't recover his old swagger
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Boris Johnson has had an undistinguished first year as Prime Minister. Johnson's other hero, alongside the great wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill, is the outstanding Athenian statesman Pericles. Pericles was famous for defending Athenian democracy, so much so that his critics called him a populist.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads tributes to soldiers who served in WorldWar Two during the Asia campaign to end the war, exactly 75 years since VJDay. A short film entitled The Friendship of Nations..
Boris Johsnons toured the headquarters of the Northern Ireland AmbulanceService on the outskirts of Belfast. The Prime Minister arrived at theKnockbracken site after political meetings at Hillsborough..
