Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson may have survived Covid, but his star will wane further if he can't recover his old swagger

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Boris Johnson may have survived Covid, but his star will wane further if he can't recover his old swaggerBoris Johnson has had an undistinguished first year as Prime Minister. Johnson's other hero, alongside the great wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill, is the outstanding Athenian statesman Pericles. Pericles was famous for defending Athenian democracy, so much so that his critics called him a populist.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis [Video]

Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis

Boris Johnson is under pressure to intervene to end the deepening A-levelscrisis in England, amid growing anger among pupils and teachers and warningsof unrest among Tory MPs. Labour leader Sir Keir..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published
Boris Johnson leads tributes to troops on VJ Day 75th anniversary [Video]

Boris Johnson leads tributes to troops on VJ Day 75th anniversary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads tributes to soldiers who served in WorldWar Two during the Asia campaign to end the war, exactly 75 years since VJDay. A short film entitled The Friendship of Nations..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics [Video]

Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics

Boris Johsnons toured the headquarters of the Northern Ireland AmbulanceService on the outskirts of Belfast. The Prime Minister arrived at theKnockbracken site after political meetings at Hillsborough..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this

JasperBarry2

Jasper Barry RT @BremainInSpain: "Education secretary could yet have a better chance than most of surviving “due to his loyalty to Boris Johnson and his… 1 day ago

BruceyAlmighty

Bruce RT @BruceyAlmighty: Have you seen this man? - he is Typhoid Mary. Mary being his wife, who Alex BORIS piffler Johnson "knew". Who has a so… 1 day ago

BremainInSpain

BremainInSpain #FBPE "Education secretary could yet have a better chance than most of surviving “due to his loyalty to Boris Johnson and… https://t.co/CF1Zd59sAf 2 days ago

BruceyAlmighty

Bruce Have you seen this man? - he is Typhoid Mary. Mary being his wife, who Alex BORIS piffler Johnson "knew". Who has… https://t.co/3QsG80wHXL 2 days ago

RuthJagger1

Ruth Jagger @JohnGlenUK "The Conservatives have been in power since 2010. Under their leadership, the health service has suffer… https://t.co/qLlAZAQRo6 1 week ago

HannahGaffey

Hannah "When Priti Patel and Boris Johnson offered their words of condolence after thirty-nine people were found dead in t… https://t.co/lExYGeTAWO 1 week ago

devonshiremeads

Devonshire and Meads When Priti Patel and Boris Johnson offered their words of condolence after thirty-nine people were found dead in th… https://t.co/Smic7bTv9M 1 week ago