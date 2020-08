Simon Walker RT @SkyNews: "This is holding back the UK recovery." Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye says the government 'needs to act now' to… 2 minutes ago Kate Rose Coronavirus news - live: Oldham on brink of 'catastrophic' lockdown as Matt Hancock says UK hopes to bring in popul… https://t.co/wz8H2MUS05 2 minutes ago SkyNews "This is holding back the UK recovery." Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye says the government 'needs to a… https://t.co/S5qE1BNmTO 6 minutes ago Sebastian Scotney RT @WuestMarcus: Not quite world beating. As always too little too late. I wish the UK had an operational government. Coronavirus: Heathro… 10 minutes ago Fly Speedbird Quarantine rules are suffocating the travel industry Good to see that @HeathrowAirport is putting forward solutions… https://t.co/0NpMEqaYWR 13 minutes ago Gael RT @HaidarK: Airport testing #NCYT #GDR https://t.co/evsq1KgueE 14 minutes ago jack_reacher RT @SkyNews: Heathrow Airport has unveiled plans for a #coronavirus testing which it hopes will lead to the end of the mandatory quarantine… 23 minutes ago Fiona Kelly Why wasn’t this done months ago???Coronavirus: Heathrow Airport unveils plans for COVID-19 testing facility to repl… https://t.co/ZS1LAZoKSk 24 minutes ago