Migrant attacked only moments after landing on Kent beach

Independent Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Local Tory MP condemns 'vigilante behaviour' in village near Deal
shares
 

Child migrants to be sent away from Kent as council reaches capacity

 Under-18s arriving in Dover alone will stay with Border Force until a council placement is found.
BBC News
Kent council is 'days away' from not having capacity for unaccompanied migrant children [Video]

Kent council is 'days away' from not having capacity for unaccompanied migrant children

Kent County Council leader Roger Gough fears the authority is days away fromnot being able to to continue to deliver its responsibilities to asylumseeking children arriving on Kent's coast. The council is responsible fortaking asylum seeking children into is care. So far this year it has taken 420unaccompanied migrant children into its care, up from last year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published

Migrant crossings ‘bad, stupid, dangerous and criminal thing to do', says Prime Minister Boris Johnson

 Boris Johnson has branded migrants’ Channel crossings a "very bad and stupid and dangerous and criminal thing to do" as he hinted at changing laws to tackle..
WorldNews

Migrant, 16, found dead on beach after disappearing at sea, says French minister

 A 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared at sea has been found dead on a beach near Calais, a French minister has said.
Belfast Telegraph

Migrant Infections Spike Singapore Coronavirus Statistics

 Singapore had the most COVID-19 cases in ASEAN as migrants became infected, What's been done?
VOA News

Channel crossings: Body of teenage migrant found on French beach

 The 16-year-old from Sudan, whose body was found at Sangatte, Calais, reportedly went missing at sea.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependentWorldNews

pipusmar

Clare Usmar RT @AntiRacismDay: Migrant attacked only moments after landing on Kent beach. No doubt this ‘vigilante behaviour’ is encouraged by pronounc… 30 seconds ago

itsbenknight

Benjamin Knight RT @Shazzyrm: Nigel Farage has a lot to answer for along with the media that followed migrants. Migrant attacked only moments after landin… 1 minute ago

1_pye

K for Europe. 3.5%. Retired NHS nurse 🍥 RT @BremainInSpain: Abhorrent! This is what the toxic rhetoric from our toxic politicians does #Migrant #attacked only moments after land… 7 minutes ago

LeicesterUAF

Leicester UAF Migrant attacked only moments after landing on Kent beach. No doubt this ‘vigilante behaviour’ is encouraged by pro… https://t.co/ll1BOryAQO 7 minutes ago

sashasimic

Sasha Simic RT @LeicesterSUTR: Migrant attacked only moments after landing on Kent beach. No doubt this ‘vigilante behaviour’ is encouraged by pronounc… 22 minutes ago