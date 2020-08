You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dynasty Actress Emma Samms Talks "Long Covid" Fight Since March



Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 9 minutes ago Data shows COVID-19 impacting women more than men, according to Cleveland's Center for Community Solutions



Researchers at the Center for Community Solutions studying the effects of COVID-19 found that women were disproportionately affected by the virus. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:50 Published 12 hours ago Mom Laughs Out Loud Post Putting Grinning Effect on Baby's Face



This mom decided to do something hilarious to pass her time during the lockdown. She put an effect on her baby's face and made them look like they were grinning. It looked funnier as it added teeth to.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:15 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this