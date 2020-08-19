Global  
 

Parents of Matthew Shepherd, who was brutally murdered by homophobes, help formally nominate Joe Biden

PinkNews Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The mother and father of hate crime victim Matthew Shepard gave their full blessing to Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night (August 18). Judy and Dennis Shepard joined several of Biden’s former rivals, including Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, in wholeheartedly pledging their support for...
