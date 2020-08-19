Parents of Matthew Shepherd, who was brutally murdered by homophobes, help formally nominate Joe Biden
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () The mother and father of hate crime victim Matthew Shepard gave their full blessing to Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night (August 18). Judy and Dennis Shepard joined several of Biden’s former rivals, including Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, in wholeheartedly pledging their support for...
The Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden for president in a virtual roll call vote, with delegates announcing their votes from their home states in locations ranging from a beach in American Samoa..
