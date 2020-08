You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Car on fire after collision on California's Bay Bridge



A multi-vehicle crash and car fire on Bay Bridge in Downtown San Francisco on August 11. The crash was reported near the Fremont Street exit around 6:20 a.m. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago San Francisco Gym Operators Push City to Permit Reopening



Gym owners say they’re as important as smoke shops and cannabis stores which are designated “essential.” John Ramos reports. (8-10-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:07 Published 1 week ago Web Extra: SFFD’s Gravity-Assisted Backup Water Supply



Tuesday's 5 alarm fire in San Francisco required about half of the city's on duty firefighters. KPIX 5's Wilson Walker spoke with San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter about what.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:50 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this