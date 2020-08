You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Andy Burnham: Local lockdown must be ‘last resort’



Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says that a local lockdown should be a “last resort” following an agreement between the government and Oldham Council not to go into a full local lockdown... Credit: ODN Duration: 01:01 Published 17 hours ago Greek restaurant owners worried as new restrictions in tourist hotspot leave resorts empty



As coronavirus cases in Greece continue to climb, the government has imposed stricter lockdown restrictions on the northern region of Halkidiki and the island of Mykonos. Footage from Friday (August.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:34 Published 20 hours ago Government debt hits record £2 trillion amid Covid-19 relief effort



Public sector borrowing has hit more than £2 trillion for the first time inhistory as ministers invest billions of pounds to support the economy throughthe pandemic, new figures have revealed. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this