Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Head in the sand': Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of ignoring 'looming crisis' for renters as eviction ban set to expire

Independent Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Exclusive: Labour leader says thousands are at risk of losing homes unless PM extends eviction moratorium
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn [Video]

Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the government was "right" but "slow and incompetent" after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis [Video]

Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis

Boris Johnson is under pressure to intervene to end the deepening A-levelscrisis in England, amid growing anger among pupils and teachers and warningsof unrest among Tory MPs. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the PrimeMinister to take “personal responsibility” for fixing the issue, accusing himof having been “invisible” throughout the turmoil.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak at odds over changes to pensions triple lock, report says

 Changes to earnings during pandemic mean cost of state pensions could soar in coming years
Independent

Boris Johnson forced to cut Scottish holiday short after newspaper images reveal location, reports suggest

 Sheep farmer alleges prime minister abandoned tent pitched on his land without permission
Independent

Coronavirus tracked: How trust in Boris Johnson compares to Trump and other leaders during pandemic

 New poll shows UK leader scores below Trump and other leaders when it comes to empathy
Independent

Boris Johnson's 'oven-ready' Brexit deal has gone off, and it's the oven's fault

 One again, there's been no headway in the EU trade talks. Who'd have it any other way?
Independent

Boris Johnson photographed on camping holiday in Scotland during exam results crisis

 Prime minister had kept location of time away a secret, but tracked down by newspaper
Independent

Related videos from verified sources

Gigantic bull devours entire loaf of bread in 45 seconds [Video]

Gigantic bull devours entire loaf of bread in 45 seconds

Gus is a 2,000 pound bull who roams this beautiful farm in Millbrook, Ontario. He is truly the king of the meadow as he grazes in the lush, green pasture with his herd of ladies. He has a vast expanse..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:50Published
Wisconsin family rescues swimming bear with jug stuck on its head [Video]

Wisconsin family rescues swimming bear with jug stuck on its head

A family were fishing on a lake in Wisconsin when they spotted a bear with a plastic jar stuck on its head. After several attempts at moving their boat next to the bear and removing the jar, they were..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis

 Boris Johnson is under pressure to intervene to end the deepening A-levels crisis in England, amid growing anger among pupils and teachers and warnings of unrest...
Belfast Telegraph

A level and GCSE students could see results U-turn as Boris Johnson breaks off holiday to intervene

 The controversial algorithm that has led to misery for thousands of A-level pupils could be ditched, No 10 has hinted. Boris Johnson has broken off from his...
Independent

Johnson under Tory pressure to U-turn over A-level results algorithm

 A Tory backlash over the A-levels crisis has heaped further pressure on Boris Johnson and Gavin Williamson to perform a U-turn.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

trendinginscot

#TrendingInScotland Boris Johnson photographed on camping holiday in Scotland during exam results crisis https://t.co/wYAKiE99xc 7 hours ago

polytwonk

@polytwonk RT @T_Fretton: Boris Johnson photographed on camping holiday in Scotland during exam results crisis | The Independent https://t.co/BEKh5AOR… 8 hours ago

NotVBrightSpark

Peter Morgan RT @globalbreaking_: Breaking: Boris Johnson photographed on camping holiday in Scotland during exam results crisis: Prime minister had kep… 8 hours ago

T_Fretton

Tony Fretton Boris Johnson photographed on camping holiday in Scotland during exam results crisis | The Independent https://t.co/BEKh5AORn6 8 hours ago

BrianFLloyd

Brian Ford-Lloyd Boris Johnson photographed on camping holiday in Scotland during exam results crisis https://t.co/V3irLe9Dd6 Is he… https://t.co/0Dl4mGiu8n 11 hours ago

Vicgoch

Vic Ellson #FBPE #BREMAIN Boris Johnson photographed on Scottish camping holiday amid exam crisis https://t.co/6Err1tFxJA 11 hours ago

michaelcomley1

Michael Comley RT @IndyPolitics: Boris Johnson photographed on Scottish camping holiday amid exam crisis https://t.co/IHCHfjGbpR 11 hours ago

Zeal11219569

Zeal Rathod RT @Independent: Boris Johnson photographed on Scottish camping holiday amid exam crisis https://t.co/o01Mog3n1j 11 hours ago