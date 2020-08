Trio of flood warnings issued along parts of South Cornwall Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

The Environment Agency has issued the warnings ahead of the high tides for Thursday afternoon and evening. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Severe thunderstorms cause flooding in Kentucky



Scattered thunderstorms brought gusty winds and heavy rainfall to several parts of south-central Kentucky on Thursday (August 13). The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:13 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this