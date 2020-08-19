Global  
 

Donald Trump throws epic tantrum after Goodyear tyres ‘bans’ MAGA hats – but allows LGBT+ and BLM support

PinkNews Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump threw a Twitter tantrum over unverified reports that tyre manufacturer Goodyear had banned MAGA hats, while supporting the LGBT+ community and and Black Lives Matter. WIBW, a local news station in Topeka, Kansas, reported that an employee photographed a presentation slide during diversity training at the...
