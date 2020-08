UK Schools Face Pandemic Fallout as Algorithm Determining Final Marks Downgrades 40% of Students



A controversial algorithm that determined UK students’ grades during the pandemic-shortened school year, has led to chaos and questions of class bias. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:16 Published 3 days ago

Students attend Westminster protest after outrage at A-level results downgrading



More than 250 A-level students have gathered in Westminster for a protestagainst the recent downgrading of thousands of results. Many are holding signsreading “trust our teachers” as the students.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 4 days ago