Face mask rules: Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Lidl, M&S share new update

New Rules of Dating in the Wake of the Pandemic



The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed every aspect of our daily lives, including dating. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago

Lawsuits in the face covering fight



As more and more encounters over requiring facial coverings become public, 10News anchor Derek Staahl looks at the viability of lawsuits of the rules. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:23 Published on July 24, 2020