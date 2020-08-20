Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Face mask rules: Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Lidl, M&S share new update

Hereford Times Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Asda, Aldi, Co-op, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Lidl, Waitrose and M&S have updated shoppers on the rules regarding the wearing of face masks in their stores.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Rules of Dating in the Wake of the Pandemic [Video]

New Rules of Dating in the Wake of the Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed every aspect of our daily lives, including dating.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Lawsuits in the face covering fight [Video]

Lawsuits in the face covering fight

As more and more encounters over requiring facial coverings become public, 10News anchor Derek Staahl looks at the viability of lawsuits of the rules.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:23Published
Mandatory face covering rules come into force for shoppers in England [Video]

Mandatory face covering rules come into force for shoppers in England

People will need to wear a face covering in shopping centres, banks, takeawayoutlets, sandwich shops and supermarkets under new regulations which came intoforce in England on July 24. Police officers..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

Tweets about this

dailyecho

Daily Echo Face mask rules: Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Lidl, M&S share new update https://t.co/67181OgFUE https://t.co/pPOey4CuXZ 32 seconds ago

TheGazette

The Gazette This is the latest information https://t.co/md4LVq4FAY 22 minutes ago

KristenSkogebo

Kristen Skogebo 🌴 RT @AmigoNewsUK: - @TheNorthernEcho - Face mask rules: Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Lidl, M&S share new update https://t.co/Ea2JyS979H 25 minutes ago

AmigoNewsUK

Amigo News 🇬🇧 - @TheNorthernEcho - Face mask rules: Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Lidl, M&S share new update https://t.co/Ea2JyS979H 35 minutes ago

Rhona13

Rhona Hewitson RT @newsandstar: Face mask rules: Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Lidl and M&S share new update. #FaceMasks #Asda #Tesco #Sainsburys #Aldi… 50 minutes ago

Fovle_Online

Fovle https://t.co/OUmBZAQiN2: 'Face mask rules: Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Lidl, M&S share new update ' https://t.co/X27DWxm6NU 57 minutes ago

TheOxfordMail

Oxford Mail Face mask rules: Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Lidl, M&S share new update https://t.co/fvhImoCNVW 58 minutes ago

newsandstar

News & Star Face mask rules: Asda, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Lidl and M&S share new update. #FaceMasks #Asda #Tesco #Sainsburys… https://t.co/MUQNR2Z9gq 1 hour ago