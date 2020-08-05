GCSE results: Schools minister admits he was warned algorithm might disadvantage poorer pupils - but claims it did not

The highest predicted grade is to be given to A-level students in NorthernIreland, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir announced. He abandonedplans to use centralised standardisation following an outcry from teachers,parents and pupils over last Thursday’s results. A-level and...
Schools Minister Nick Gibb has defended the government’s “robust and fair system” for school students receiving GCSE and A-level grades. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Schools minister Nick Gibb has insisted the government will take "swift action" to deal with any spike in coronavirus transmission in particular areas of the country. His comments were made after Preston was added to the areas where households are banned from mixing indoors and in gardens due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Minister Nick Gibb says the government is considering the level of support it will provide to Lebanon following the 'tragic' explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Schools Minister Nick Gibb insists children will return to school in September as planned, with local lockdowns being used to combat spikes of Covid-19 in certain areas.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
About 40% of A-level results were downgraded after exams regulator Ofqual usedan algorithm based on schools' previous results. Headteachers called theresults "unfair and unfathomable", with many gifted..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published