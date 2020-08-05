Global  
 

GCSE results: Schools minister admits he was warned algorithm might disadvantage poorer pupils - but claims it did not

Independent Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Nick Gibb says he was 'reassured' after meeting with exam regulator
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades

NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades 01:03

 The highest predicted grade is to be given to A-level students in NorthernIreland, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir announced. He abandonedplans to use centralised standardisation following an outcry from teachers,parents and pupils over last Thursday’s results. A-level and...

Nick Gibb Nick Gibb British Conservative politician

A-levels: Gibb defends ‘robust and fair system [Video]

A-levels: Gibb defends ‘robust and fair system

Schools Minister Nick Gibb has defended the government’s “robust and fair system” for school students receiving GCSE and A-level grades. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published
Minister: Govt will take ‘swift action’ to stop virus spread [Video]

Minister: Govt will take ‘swift action’ to stop virus spread

Schools minister Nick Gibb has insisted the government will take "swift action" to deal with any spike in coronavirus transmission in particular areas of the country. His comments were made after Preston was added to the areas where households are banned from mixing indoors and in gardens due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
Govt considers support for Lebanon explosion [Video]

Govt considers support for Lebanon explosion

Minister Nick Gibb says the government is considering the level of support it will provide to Lebanon following the 'tragic' explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:26Published
Schools minister insists return still on for September [Video]

Schools minister insists return still on for September

Schools Minister Nick Gibb insists children will return to school in September as planned, with local lockdowns being used to combat spikes of Covid-19 in certain areas. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published

Schools minister apologises to students [Video]

Schools minister apologises to students

Nick Gibb has said he is sorry to thousands of students amid the A-levels and GCSE results row.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:52Published
Lady Louise Windsor to get GCSE results [Video]

Lady Louise Windsor to get GCSE results

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor is among the thousands receivingGCSE results today. Lady Louise, daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex,attends school in Ascot, Berkshire. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
A-level results: Head fears for mental health of downgraded students [Video]

A-level results: Head fears for mental health of downgraded students

About 40% of A-level results were downgraded after exams regulator Ofqual usedan algorithm based on schools' previous results. Headteachers called theresults "unfair and unfathomable", with many gifted..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Algorithm downgrades nearly 40% of English exam results, hitting poorer students hardest

 An algorithm used to determine school-leaving grades in England has downgraded 39% of the results predicted by teachers — with disadvantaged students...
The Next Web


