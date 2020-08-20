|
Groundbreaking CBBC series tells the nerve-wracking story of a 12-year-old trans girl on her first day of school
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
The nerve-wracking first day of school for a 12-year-old trans girl has been portrayed in CBBC series First Day. The four-part series, which first aired on Australia’s ABC network earlier this year, documents the life of Hannah Bradford (played by trans actress Evie Macdonald) as she starts a new school. Trans...
