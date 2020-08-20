Groundbreaking CBBC series tells the nerve-wracking story of a 12-year-old trans girl on her first day of school

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Microsoft Shares First Look at Xbox Series X Dashboard



The gaming giant has unveiled the newly-titled Xbox Experience. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published 52 minutes ago Words On Bathroom Walls Film Clip



Words On Bathroom Walls Film Clip - Plot synopsis: WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS tells the story of Adam (Charlie Plummer), who appears to be your typical young adult – a little unkempt with raging.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:51 Published 3 hours ago Katie Holmes thinks daughter Suri will 'rule the world one day'



Katie Holmes is incredibly proud of 14-year-old Suri - her only child with ex-husband Tom Cruise - and thinks the teenager has what it takes to do great things when she's older. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:58 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this