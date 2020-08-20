Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surrey weather: Storm Ellen Met Office forecast and whether 70mph winds will hit county

Surrey Mirror Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Surrey weather: Storm Ellen Met Office forecast and whether 70mph winds will hit countyThe Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning and says potential power cuts and travel delays are possible.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Storm Ellen begins hammering the UK and Ireland

Storm Ellen begins hammering the UK and Ireland 00:50

 Winds of up to 66mph have been recorded at Pembrey Sands in Wales as StormEllen hit Ireland and western parts of Britain, the Met Office said. Gusts upto 66mph were also recorded in Ireland at Finner, Met Eireann reported, whilethe Met Office said Ireland’s “exposed southern coasts” had...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sparks fly from power lines as Storm Ellen hits Ireland [Video]

Sparks fly from power lines as Storm Ellen hits Ireland

This is the terrifying moment sparks flew from power lines as Storm Ellen battered Cork, Ireland on Wednesday night (August 19). The clip shows the sparks flying from the electricity cables outside..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:14Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A little instability will be affecting mainly the northern part of the area over the next few days. That slight chance of a shower or t'storm will be north today with highs in the mid-80s and the..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:34Published
Storm Ellen blows roof off building in south of Ireland [Video]

Storm Ellen blows roof off building in south of Ireland

The powerful storm Ellen, known as a "weather bomb," brought severe winds to the UK and across Ireland. The storm has caused at least 130,000 homes and businesses losing power on Thursday morning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:20Published

Tweets about this