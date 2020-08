You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thai soldiers in state quarantine and 11 with Covid-19 symptoms after return from Hawaii



Thai soldiers who returned from field training in Hawaii were sent to the state quarantine in Pattaya, eastern Thailand with 11 being monitored for coronavirus. The 115 troops had spent 20 days in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 06:01 Published on July 24, 2020

