Ryan Kent transfer latest as Leeds United chief details transfer strategy Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Leeds United's top man won't be rushed into any deals as he looks to ensure Leeds remain in the top flight. Leeds United's top man won't be rushed into any deals as he looks to ensure Leeds remain in the top flight. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this