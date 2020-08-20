Global  
 

Greta Thunberg and young activists meet Angela Merkel in bid for climate action

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Young activists including Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg are meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to press their demands for tougher action to curb climate change.
 Three young climate activists will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. This group includes U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Alexandria Villaseñor. They will be testifying to how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will address climate change.

Young activists meet Merkel to press case for climate action

 BERLIN (AP) — Young activists, including Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, are meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel to press their demands for tougher action...
SeattlePI.com

Climate crisis: Greta Thunberg and other young activists meet Angela Merkel to demand action two years on from first school strike

 Teenagers accuse world leaders of 'giving up without trying' to meet goals of Paris climate agreement
Independent


