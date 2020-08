LTH🇬🇧london Aman Vyas: Murderer and serial rapist known as 'E17 night stalker' sentenced to a 37 year minimum 👏👏👏… https://t.co/fghdnbmvh2 8 seconds ago wavebani Aman Vyas trial: Serial 'night stalker' rapist jailed for murder https://t.co/LRqZ84VTf6 https://t.co/ngL0pH7cwR 6 minutes ago miguel oliveira Aman Vyas trial: Serial 'night stalker' rapist jailed for murder: Aman Vyas was extradited… https://t.co/sosN9sjl39 7 minutes ago [email protected] RT @talkRADIO: BREAKING: Murderer and serial stranger rapist Aman Vyas, dubbed the “E17 night stalker”, has been jailed at Croydon Crown Co… 8 minutes ago INSTA: IG1IG3 RT @CrimeLdn: Murderer and serial stranger rapist Aman Vyas, dubbed the "E17 night stalker", has been jailed at Croydon Crown Court for lif… 8 minutes ago Samb RT @LBCNews: Aman Vyas the murderer and serial stranger rapist dubbed the "E17 night stalker", has been jailed at Croydon Crown Court for l… 14 minutes ago Haks Ola ♿️ Aman Vyas trial: 'E17 night stalker’ jailed for turning part of Walthamstow into 'hunting ground for series of rape… https://t.co/LoexzE9ayO 19 minutes ago Marc Fletcher (Fletch) Aman Vyas: Murderer and serial rapist known as 'E17 night stalker' jailed for 37 years https://t.co/fIHLlwtaIk https://t.co/ykGFLiSU12 20 minutes ago