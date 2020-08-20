Global  
 

Manchester Arena attack: Hashem Abedi jailed for minimum 55 years

BBC Local News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Hashem Abedi is sentenced for the murders of 22 people in the Manchester Arena suicide bombing.
News video: Manchester Arena timeline: How two brothers spent four months planning bombing

Manchester Arena timeline: How two brothers spent four months planning bombing 02:11

 “Cowardly” Hashem Abedi, 23, has been jailed for life at the Old Bailey with aminimum term of 55 years for the murder of 22 people in the Manchester Arenabombing. Here are some of the key dates in the case.

Brother of Manchester bomber jailed for 55 years [Video]

Brother of Manchester bomber jailed for 55 years

Hashem Abedi, a 23-year-old man who helped his brother kill 22 people in a suicide bomb attack in the English city of Manchester, has been jailed for at least 55 years for his crimes. Joe Davies..

Families hail justice for victims of Manchester Arena atrocity [Video]

Families hail justice for victims of Manchester Arena atrocity

Families of the victims of the Manchester Arena bomb hailed justice outsidethe Old Bailey, London, as the mastermind of the atrocity hid in his cell. Theloved ones of the 22 men, women and children..

Family of Chloe Rutherford speak outside Old Bailey [Video]

Family of Chloe Rutherford speak outside Old Bailey

The father of Chloe Rutherford, who died in the Manchester arena bombing alongside her boyfriend Liam Curry, has spoken outside the Old Bailey after Hasham Abedi was sentenced to 55-years imprisonment..

Hashem Abedi jailed for at least 55 years for the murder of 22 innocent people in the Ariana Grande Manchester bombing

 The brother of the Ariana Grande Manchester Arena bomber, Hashem Abedi, was sentenced Thursday afternoon (August 20) to a minimum of 55 years in jail for the...
Manchester Arena attack: Murderer Hashem Abedi 'is a coward'

 BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- The families of a teenage couple killed in the attack say a man jailed for their murder is a coward.
Manchester Arena attack: Victim's family welcomes sentence

 The family of Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett welcomes the 55-year sentence given to Hashem Abedi.
