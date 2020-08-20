Manchester Arena attack: Hashem Abedi jailed for minimum 55 years

“Cowardly” Hashem Abedi, 23, has been jailed for life at the Old Bailey with aminimum term of 55 years for the murder of 22 people in the Manchester Arenabombing. Here are some of the key dates in the case.
The father of Chloe Rutherford, who died in the Manchester arena bombing alongside her boyfriend Liam Curry, has spoken outside the Old Bailey after Hasham Abedi was sentenced to 55-years imprisonment..
The brother of the Ariana Grande Manchester Arena bomber, Hashem Abedi, was sentenced Thursday afternoon (August 20) to a minimum of 55 years in jail for the...