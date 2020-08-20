Manchester Arena attack: Hashem Abedi jailed for minimum 55 years

Greatest Hits Radio News North West The PM says the victims of the Manchester Arena attack will "never be forgotten" as the bomber's brother is jailed… https://t.co/zkPOBQJS05 19 seconds ago

Jebbster 🔴⚪️⚫️🔰 RT @BBCNWT: Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins gives his reaction after Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Aren… 24 seconds ago

Michael Mollard 🇦🇺 RT @DailyCaller: Brother Of Manchester Arena Suicide Bomber Sentenced For Role In 2017 Attack That Killed 22 People https://t.co/Bbbyeq2ojJ 25 seconds ago

Andrew Whitton RT @GMPCityCentre: #BREAKING | A murderer who conspired with his brother to commit a terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena that killed 2… 40 seconds ago

Radio City News The PM says the victims of the #Manchester Arena attack will "never be forgotten" as the bomber's brother is jaile… https://t.co/eCzyBHP0fj 1 minute ago

Jacob Young MP RT @itvtynetees: Heartbroken, the families of victims from our region who were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, thanked the… 2 minutes ago

ITV News Tyne Tees Heartbroken, the families of victims from our region who were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, thank… https://t.co/ARyUV9K0sq 2 minutes ago