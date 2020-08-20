Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hashem Abedi jailed for at least 55 years for the murder of 22 innocent people in the Ariana Grande Manchester bombing

PinkNews Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
The brother of the Ariana Grande Manchester Arena bomber, Hashem Abedi, was sentenced Thursday afternoon (August 20) to a minimum of 55 years in jail for the murders of 22 people. Abedi, 23, was found to have conspired with his brother Salman Abedi, who died by suicide after he detonated a bomb at an Ariana …...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester Arena timeline: How two brothers spent four months planning bombing

Manchester Arena timeline: How two brothers spent four months planning bombing 02:11

 “Cowardly” Hashem Abedi, 23, has been jailed for life at the Old Bailey with aminimum term of 55 years for the murder of 22 people in the Manchester Arenabombing. Here are some of the key dates in the case.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arena bomb plotter ‘may never be freed’ as judge jails him for at least 55 years [Video]

Arena bomb plotter ‘may never be freed’ as judge jails him for at least 55 years

Homegrown jihadi Hashem Abedi is expected to die in jail after being handed 24life sentences for organising the Manchester Arena bomb plot which killed 22people and injured hundreds of others. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published
Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, Mariah Carey Set to Drop Deep Cuts Album & More | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, Mariah Carey Set to Drop Deep Cuts Album & More | Billboard News

Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, Mariah Carey Set to Drop Deep Cuts Album & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:03Published
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande to duet at MTV Video Music Awards 2020 [Video]

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande to duet at MTV Video Music Awards 2020

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have been confirmed to perform their duet 'Rain On Me' at the MTV Video Music Awards this month.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Manchester bomber's brother jailed for at least 55 years

 A man who helped his brother carry out a suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert more than three years ago has been jailed. Hashem Abedi was found guilty of...
Deutsche Welle

Arena bomb plotter ‘may never be freed’ as judge jails him for at least 55 years

 Homegrown jihadi Hashem Abedi is expected to die in jail after being handed 24 life sentences for organising the Manchester Arena bomb plot which killed 22...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

paulderby11

Paul RT @NormanBrennan: BREAKING NEWS; The Brother of Manchester Arena Bomber has bn jailed for at least 55yrs for murders of 22 people; Hashem… 17 seconds ago

NlCOLEMlTCHELL

NICOLE RT @cpsuk: Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of suicide bomber Salman Abedi, will spend at least 55 years in prison for the murder of 22 pe… 28 seconds ago

cpsuk

CPS Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of suicide bomber Salman Abedi, will spend at least 55 years in prison for the mu… https://t.co/joS7SSkbtj 3 minutes ago

ASHWINI03049738

ASHWINI TRIPATHI RT @NatashaFatah: NEW: Manchester Arena bombing: Hashem Abedi jailed for at least 55 years Brother of suicide bomber Salman Abedi is jaile… 3 minutes ago

pooball

Pooball RT @Mark_George_QC: https://t.co/vDhmuKUMK5 It's a sobering thought the parents of the probation officer who would write the report about… 4 minutes ago

MEMagnello

Eileen Magnello, PhD Manchester Arena bomber's brother Hashem Abedi sentenced to at least 25 life sentences | London Evening Standard https://t.co/OyygWRBYsm 4 minutes ago

CGTNEurope

CGTN Europe Hashem Abedi, 23, who helped his elder brother carry out a suicide bomb attack at the end of an Ariana Grande conce… https://t.co/9RCSq3x4sg 5 minutes ago

FrRobbieOCall

Fr. Robbie O’Callaghan RT @skymarkwhite: BREAKING - Hashem Abedi has been jailed for at least 55 years for the murder of 22 people in the Manchester Arena suicide… 5 minutes ago