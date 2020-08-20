Hashem Abedi jailed for at least 55 years for the murder of 22 innocent people in the Ariana Grande Manchester bombing
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () The brother of the Ariana Grande Manchester Arena bomber, Hashem Abedi, was sentenced Thursday afternoon (August 20) to a minimum of 55 years in jail for the murders of 22 people. Abedi, 23, was found to have conspired with his brother Salman Abedi, who died by suicide after he detonated a bomb at an Ariana …...
“Cowardly” Hashem Abedi, 23, has been jailed for life at the Old Bailey with aminimum term of 55 years for the murder of 22 people in the Manchester Arenabombing. Here are some of the key dates in the case.