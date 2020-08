You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Storm Ellen blows roof off building in south of Ireland



The powerful storm Ellen, known as a "weather bomb," brought severe winds to the UK and across Ireland. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 3 hours ago Shirtless paddleboarder ignores hailstorm battering Twickenham as he cruises along Thames



This is the amusing moment a shirtless paddle boarder ignored an unseasonal summer hailstorm battering Twickenham as he cruised along the Thames yesterday evening (Aug 12). The watersports.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:20 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this