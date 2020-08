Oprah Winfrey Uses Billboard Campaign to Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor



Oprah Winfrey Uses Billboard Campaign to Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor Oprah Winfrey and her team at ‘O, The Oprah Magazine’ are demanding justice. Their message calling for the police involved.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:05 Published 1 week ago

Black entrepreneurs still face unique challenges despite increase of support thanks to Black Lives Matter



A staggering 75% of Black business owners have seen an increase in business since the beginning of June, according to new research conducted to coincide with National Black Business Month, a time to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago