Croatia quarantine: Thousands of UK holidaymakers given Saturday deadline to return home

Independent Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Thousands of British holidaymakers have been given until the early hours of Saturday morning to return from Croatia in order to avoid quarantine measures.
Croatia Croatia Country in Southeast Europe

