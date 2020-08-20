Global  
 

New The Crown trailer gives first look at Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and it’s safe to say the queers are torn

PinkNews Thursday, 20 August 2020
A new teaser trailer for the fourth season of The Crown has given fans their first glimpse of Gillian Anderson playing Margaret Thatcher, and queer Twitter is torn. The bisexual Sex Education star is confusing queers everywhere, as they realise that they may start developing a crush on the horrifically anti-LGBT+ former...
Video Credit: Digital Spy - Published
News video: The Crown season 4 - teaser trailer (Netflix)

The Crown season 4 - teaser trailer (Netflix) 00:33

 The Crown season 4 - teaser trailer (Netflix)

