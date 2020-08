Meghan tells female voters: ‘If you are complacent, you’re complicit’ Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Duchess of Sussex has encouraged women to vote in the upcoming US presidential election, telling an online event: “If you aren’t going out there and voting, then you’re complicit.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this